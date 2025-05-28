49ers sign veteran punter Morstead to free-agent contract

The 49ers continue to bolster their special teams unit.

Veteran punter Thomas Morstead appeared to announce Wednesday on social media that he is joining San Francisco, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting the 39-year-old has signed with the team.

49ers signed veteran punter Thomas Morstead, who now will be headed into his 17th NFL season. https://t.co/q2opcY0LdX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 28, 2025

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Morstead, a 16-year veteran, has played for the New Orleans Saints (2009-2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021), Miami Dolphins (2022) and most recently for current 49ers special teams coordinator Brant Boyer on the New York Jets (2021, 2023-2024).

The 49ers adding Morstead could indicate that longtime punter Mitch Wishnowsky, who suffered a back injury in Week 10 last season and was placed on injured reserve, is not fully healthy with OTAs (Organized Team Activities) begining this week in Santa Clara.

It remains to be seen what role Morstead might have, but it appears the 49ers have added some depth at a key special teams position.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast