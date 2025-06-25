There's certainly no bad blood between 49ers tight end George Kittle and Kansas City Chiefs veteran Travis Kelce after their Super Bowl clashes in recent years, as the two NFL stars shook it off with their partners Claire Kittle and Taylor Swift at a Tight End University event on Monday night.

The popstar joined her beau of nearly two years in Nashville, Tenn., for the fifth annual TEU, which George Kittle hosts along with Kelce and NFL alum Greg Olsen. George, his wife Claire, Kelce, Swift, Olsen and his wife Kara Olsen all posed for a photo together, while Swift and Claire stopped for multiple snapshots throughout the night.

Kittle, Kelce and Olsen founded TEU in 2021 to bring the league's tight ends together for a three-day immersive program, where participants bond while taking part in film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more.

TEU isn't Swift's first connection to the 49ers. The 14-time Grammy Award winner wore a jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, during an NFL playoff game in January 2024, and Swift also recently recalled quarterback Brock Purdy putting her through fits during San Francisco's overtime loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII that same season.

But perhaps Swift's funniest "invisible string" tying her to the 49ers came as Kittle celebrated teammate Christian McCaffrey's wedding in Rhode Island last summer.

"We were out in Rhode Island for the wedding, and right next to the place we stayed was Taylor Swift's house," Kittle explained on "The Rich Eisen Show" during a July 10 appearance.

"I texted Travis -- I was like, 'Hey, I need to use the restroom, do you mind? Did Taylor leave a key anywhere?' "

It's safe to say Swift certainly didn't leave Kittle a key, but she might now after the two bonded during the TEU celebration. The event has grown exponentially over the years, but there's no doubt even more eyes will be on TEU's efforts and mission now that the Swifties know about it.

