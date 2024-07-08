Ex-49ers safety Gipson takes ‘full responsibility' for PED suspension

Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson on Monday declared his intention to remain in the NFL for another season.

But, first, he must serve a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Gipson, 33, who played for the 49ers the past two seasons, remains unsigned as a free agent. He admitted blame for taking a banned substance but said he did not seek to gain an unfair advantage.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“During this offseason, I took a supplement one time, which I thought to be completely safe and well within any of the NFL’s policies,” Gipson said in a statement released through his agent.

“It was in no way related to performance, training, or gaining an advantage of any kind at any time. I have competed at this level for a long time, and have nothing but respect for the game and the fraternity of players in it.”

Gipson did not disclose the supplement he took that led to the NFL violation. The NFL announced a six-game suspension last week. He is allowed to sign with any team now and participate in training camp and preseason games. The suspension takes effect at the start of the regular season.

“The NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances is clear, and I take full responsibility for anything I put into my body,” Gipson said. “It is with great disappointment that I accept this suspension, and I do so knowing that I have never even attempted to cheat the game.

“I look forward to returning for my 13th NFL season and helping a team compete for a championship.”

The 49ers signed Gipson as a free agent during training camp of 2022. He ended up starting all 39 games in which he appeared, including the postseason, for the 49ers over the past two seasons.

Gipson registered a team-high five interceptions in 2022, then signed a one-year contract to remain with the 49ers last year.

Gipson played his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns and made one Pro Bowl. He moved on to Jacksonville, Houston and Chicago before signing with the 49ers.

The 49ers are set to enter training camp with safeties Talanoa Hufanga, Ji’Ayir Brown, George Odum, Malik Mustapha, Erik Harris, Taylor Hawkins and Jaylen Mahoney on their 90-man roster.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast