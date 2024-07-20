Why McAfee believes 49ers, Chiefs are poised for Super Bowl rematch

The 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have squared off in two of the last five Super Bowls, and one pundit believes you can expect a third matchup to conclude the 2024 NFL season.

ESPN's Pat McAfee confidently chose San Francisco and Kansas City to represent their respective conferences in Super Bowl LIX during a recent episode of "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I still think [the] Niners obviously [are] phenomenal. Niners are making the Super Bowl," McAfee said. "In my head I saw Fred Warner flying around, and [Nick] Bosa is going to be all the way back because he's not going to holdout. You got Bosa, [Warner] and [Talanoa Hufanga].

"Chiefs-49ers is so easy to pick obviously beause we've seen them do it. That NFC side, I think there's a little dancing."

With both the 49ers and Chiefs viewed as heavy favorites to reach Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, McAfee's pick doesn't come as a surprise.

After earning NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2022, Bosa admittedly got off to a slugish start due to missing a considerable chunk of training camp and San Francisco's offseason program while negotiating a lucrative contract extension.

Now that Bosa is signed, the 49ers don't have to worry about any contract-related absences with their defensive star, although similar issues may arise this year with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk while the All-Pro weapon awaits a new deal.

Despite falling in a heartbreaking overtime loss in Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco still boasts one of the NFL's best rosters, while Kansas City has arguably the sport's most valuable player in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

With Brock Purdy getting a full offseason as the starting quarterback for the first time in his NFL career, it's reasonable to expect the 24-year-old will build on his strong 2023 campaign that saw him earn significant consideration in the MVP race for the majority of the season.

After coming up short in Super Bowl LIV and LVIII against Kansas City, perhaps the third time will be the charm for San Francisco if McAfee's prediction comes true, with the 49ers stil seeking the Vince Lombardi Trophy that has eluded the franchise for nearly three decades.

