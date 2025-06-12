Why Young believes 49ers handled 2025 offseason ‘perfectly'

Steve Young believes the 49ers had a great offseason and have set themselves up well for the 2025 NFL season.

The legendary San Francisco quarterback likes all of the roster moves the franchise made over the spring and summer.

“I’m very happy with how they handled the offseason,” Young told Rich Eisen on the “Rich Eisen Show.” “They had a clear plan. It was retooling. It wasn’t a complete restructure, but it was a retooling. Every move was tactical and smart and fast. And signing everybody and getting everybody on board. I just thought they handled the offseason perfectly.

“And now what has to happen is your veterans need to stay healthy. Trent Williams is number one. If Trent Williams goes down, that offensive line is no longer a top-five offensive line in the league. But with Trent, you can survive it. Now, if all of your veterans stay healthy, you've got all your rookies that need to pop. The [Los Angeles] Rams got it with Puka Nacua, and now all of a sudden, they’re back in the mix. And that needs to happen [for the 49ers].”

The 49ers extended quarterback Brock Purdy with a lucrative new contract in addition to agreeing to long-term extensions with linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle, among others. San Francisco parted with a large chunk of its defense, opting to get younger through the draft. The rookie class will need to mature quickly if the 49ers are to regain relevance in the NFC West.

Purdy will have plenty to prove as well after a season that saw him struggle with consistency. With a healthy Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, Purdy will have plenty of talent to help him return to form as one of the elite NFL QBs.

Still, the path back to the Super Bowl is a treacherous one, and San Francisco will need some surprises from its rookie class in addition to an injury-free season to have a chance.

In Young’s mind, the 49ers have set the table for a successful season; now, they just have to execute on the field.

