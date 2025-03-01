Sources: Aiyuk trade situation unchanged as NFL combine concludes

INDIANAPOLIS — No news is news regarding the 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

While rumors swirl about teams interested in trading for the All-Pro wideout, league sources confirm to NBC Sports Bay Area that nothing has changed since general manager John Lynch spoke on Wednesday while attending the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Yeah, that typically happens with really good players,” Lynch said. “I remember, I think two years ago, having similar conversations. You get calls and you always listen to calls.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On Saturday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reiterated, during NFL Network's broadcast from Lucas Oil Stadium, what Lynch said earlier in the week about Aiyuk, who is recovering from a torn ACL.

“[Lynch] was asked about rumors that teams have called or he’s had conversations surrounding potentially trading Brandon Aiyuk, who is injured, who tore his ACL, may not be ready,” Rapoport said. “We will see for the start of training camp or the start of the season.

“Lynch said those conversations are productive. He said they do want to get younger. Obviously, there’s a lot of cash to go around this offseason, likely paying Brock Purdy. Just, I would say, a situation to keep an eye on.”

From our Combine coverage: A breakdown of some big-name WRs who could be traded, looking at Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, and maybe even Brandon Aiyuk. pic.twitter.com/axg5HfChCR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2025

There is truth to coach Kyle Shanahan and Lynch’s desire to keep adding youth to the roster to sustain success and economic flexibility into the future, which the general manager also addressed during Wednesday's press conference.

“We need to get younger,” Lynch said. “I think we're the oldest team in football trying to make a run at the deal last year. And I think it's good to constantly get younger. Our draft class last year was a great move towards that. We'll have four picks in the top 100. If the comp picks happen, like we see it, that's always a calculation. We will have 10 picks overall and we're excited about adding more youth to a great core of players that we already have.”

The 49ers have several players at or near the top of their position salary-wise, including edge rusher Nick Bosa, left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner. Trading Aiyuk will trigger a $18.4 million cap hit as opposed to $10.75 million if he remains on the roster.

“I think since Kyle and I have been here, we've been certainly a top five, I believe, No. 2, cash spending team in the four years,” Lynch said. “Going into the fourth year, I think we're the fourth highest cash spending team, so at some point you have to reset a little bit or at least recalibrate. You can't just keep pressing the pedal and I think there's some good that could come out.”

The 49ers' brass always are open to discussions with other teams, which is what happens in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast