Source: Special-teamer Siran Neal, 49ers agree to two-year contract

The 49ers have had special teams issues for a few seasons, so they are ensuring they address that weakness this offseason.

Veteran defensive back and special teams standout Siran Neal has agreed to a two-year contract with the 49ers, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan on Monday night.

NFL Media's Cameron Wolfe first reported news of the agreement between Neal and the 49ers.

Neal, a seven-year NFL veteran, is listed as a defensive back, but he primarily played special teams with the Buffalo Bills and, most recently, the Miami Dolphins.

Per Pro Football Reference, Neal played six percent of the Dolphins' defensive snaps last season but appeared on 84 percent of their special teams plays.

During his seven-year career, Neal has appeared on 2,086 special-teams snaps and only 625 defensive snaps.

The 49ers need to improve their special teams unit under new coordinator Brant Boyer, and they're hoping Neal can play a big part in that in 2025.

