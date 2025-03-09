Source: 49ers will release Collins if trade doesn't materialize

The 49ers appear ready to move on from defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who started all 17 games for the team last season.

San Francisco is prepared to release Collins on Wednesday at the start of the NFL's new league year, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday afternoon.

49ers have released defensive tackle Maliek Collins, per source. He will be a free agent Wednesday and eligible to sign with teams at that time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2025

However, the 49ers likely are to attempt to trade Collins first in order to receive some compensation in return, NBC Sports Bay Area has learned.

There are multiple reports the 49ers have released DT Maliek Collins. That move is not official, yet. The 49ers can be expected to first see if there's a team out there willing to make a trade for him. He started all 17 games and played 67% of the team's defensive snaps. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 9, 2025

Collins, who turns 30 next month, played 67 percent of the 49ers’ defensive snaps last season. Collins, Leonard Floyd and Fred Warner were the only defensive players to start every game for the team last season.

The 49ers acquired Collins at the opening of the new league year last March in a trade with the Houston Texans. The 49ers sent a seventh-round draft pick to the Houston for Collins, a nine-year pro. Collins registered 33 tackles on the season and was third on the team with five sacks.

San Francisco will release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in a cost-cutting move, general manager John Lynch confirmed two months ago.

The 49ers figure to be active in the offseason as they look to rebuild their defensive line. All indications are that the 49ers remain involved in talks with defensive end Joey Bosa, whom the Los Angeles Chargers released last week.

There is mutual interest on both sides for Joey Bosa to join his younger brother, Nick, on the 49ers’ defensive line.

