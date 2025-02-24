49ers sign O-lineman Ben Bartch to one-year contract extension

The 49ers announced Monday that they have signed offensive lineman Ben Bartch to a one-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old guard, set to become an unrestricted free agent, has been in the NFL since 2020 after being drafted in the fourth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 49ers originally signed Bartch to the active roster from the Jaguars practice squad in November 2023 and he has appeared in eight games since arriving in the Bay Area.

Re-signing Bartch is the first of what will likely be several moves by the 49ers to add competition to the offensive line. The Saint John’s (Minnesota) product will compete for the left guard role after only allowing one pressure — one hurry -- while on the field for 65 offensive plays before suffering a season-ending high ankle sprain in Week 14.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan don't tend to sign offensive linemen to high-value contracts, outside of Trent Williams, which indicates Aaron Banks' time as the starting left guard could already have ended. The 2021 second-round pick appeared in 53 games at guard, including 43 as a starter.

Lynch and his staff will be looking at offensive line prospects while at the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis with depth needed at the position, not only with consideration of Banks' departure but also Jon Feliciano's retirement announcement.

Swing tackle Jaylon Moore and fellow tackle Charlie Heck are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents.

Offensive linemen who remain under contract for the 2025 season along with Williams and Bartch are center Jake Brendel, right guard Dominic Puni, right tackle Colton McKivitz, Spencer Burford, Nick Zakelj, Sebastian Gutierrez, Austen Pleasants, Zachary Johnson and Drake Nugent.

In his first complete year with the 49ers, Bartch had his best graded season according to PFF, with a 74.8 overall grade — 71.2 run blocking, 74.0 pass blocking. It could be that Shanahan’s offensive scheme and Chris Foerster’s coaching are just what the lineman needed to succeed.

