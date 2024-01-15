49ers fans rejoice over Eagles' blowout playoff loss to Buccaneers

The 49ers' small but budding rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles won't have another chapter written in the 2024 NFL playoffs after Jalen Hurts and Co. dropped their wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
The 49ers Faithful took to social media after the game and shared their reactions to Philadelphia's 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers, during which Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield eviscerated the Eagles' defense for 337 yards and three touchdowns while completing 22 of his 36 pass attempts.
After losing to San Francisco 42-19 in Week 13, Philadelphia ended its season having lost five of its final six games. Here's how social media reacted to the Eagles' collapse:
San Francisco 49ers
Maybe next season, Eagles fans.