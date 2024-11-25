Trending
49ers Reaction

Seven shocking stats show 49ers' historic struggles vs. Packers

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers' 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field was a meltdown of epic and historic proportions.

And that's not an exaggeration.

The 28-point loss not only was one of the worst in the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch era but one of the worst in franchise history for several reasons.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here are seven stats that highlight just how bad San Francisco's Week 12 loss to Green Bay was. Avert your eyes, if you must, Faithful.

San Francisco 49ers

Find the latest San Francisco 49ers news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Dre Greenlaw 59 mins ago

49ers will open Greenlaw's practice window ahead of Week 13 vs. Bills

Brock Purdy 2 hours ago

Shanahan shares positive update on 49ers QB Purdy after loss

The 49ers were missing key players on both sides of the ball, and their absences were felt early and often in the blowout loss.

However, even if 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams had played, it still would have been difficult to stop Green Bay's overwhelming early momentum.

Which ultimately resulted in one of the most lopsided losses in recent franchise history.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

49ers Reaction
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us