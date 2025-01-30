Five players 49ers should watch at Senior Bowl ahead of 2025 draft

While the coaching staff is taking a break this week, the 49ers’ main talent evaluators moved their office to Mobile, Alabama.

General manager John Lynch and directors of player personnel Tariq Ahmad and R.J. Gillen have been observed this week at the practice sessions at the Senior Bowl.

The premier showcase for college talent entering the NFL has plenty of players who attracted the 49ers’ attention as candidates to acquire during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Most of the scouts leave town after viewing the practices. The rest of us can watch the game Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on the NFL Network.

The seven-round NFL draft is scheduled for April 24-26.

Here are five players from the Senior Bowl the 49ers will be monitoring throughout the process:

Edge Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Stewart’s production during his three-year college career at Texas A&M was nothing special.

But at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, he has looked the part of an NFL player on the practice field in Mobile.

Stewart has explosion off the snap of the ball and all the traits that scouts identify for a player capable of making a successful transition from college to the NFL.

He registered only 4.5 sacks in 37 games in college but he has shown tremendous potential on the practice field against other NFL prospects.

The only problem is that Stewart has likely solidified himself as a first-round draft pick. The 49ers’ first pick is at No. 11 overall.

He could be in the mix there . . . or if the 49ers trade back a few spots.

DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

As much as the 49ers might need another edge player, they have an equal need at defensive tackle.

Sanders (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) would fit in well with the 49ers and provide an immediate boost to the team’s defensive line rotation.

Currently, the 49ers have only Maliek Collins, Jordan Elliott, Kalia Davis and Evan Anderson back among the defensive tackles from last season.

Sanders is a quick interior defensive lineman. He has demonstrated an ability in practices to get upfield and regularly make plays in the defensive backfield.

TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami

This is not about preparing for life without George Kittle as much as it is about adding a second threat at tight end to complement Kittle.

Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland are regarded as the top two tight ends in the draft.

Arroyo is in the mix for No. 3 and could be around when the 49ers select in the second or third rounds.

He checked in at 6-foot-4, 251 pounds, which is an ideal size and strength for this spot.

On the practice field, Arroyo demonstrated good movement skills and the versatility to line up at tight end, slot and even outside. That versatility is a huge bonus in the 49ers’ system.

After catching just 11 passes in his first three college seasons, Arroyo had 35 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

IOL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Zabel played left tackle at North Dakota State for the NCAA FBC champions.

Zabel (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) excelled at the reps he received at guard and center over the practice sessions in Mobile.

His stock is on the rise, and he might be someone a team such as the 49ers would target in the third round.

He has quick hands and feet, which should be beneficial for him to fit at a number of different spots in the 49ers’ outsize zone scheme.

His short arms make him more likely to play guard or center in the NFL.

C Jonah Monheim, USC

Monheim also demonstrated the flexibility to play both guard and center this week in practices.

He looks like a natural at center with his ability to get out quickly to make blocks on the second level. Monheim has position flexibility on the offensive line — much like Dominick Puni demonstrated at the Senior Bowl a year ago.

Monheim (6-foot-4, 307 pounds) played right tackle in 2022 and left tackle in 2023 before moving to center for his final season at USC.

He could be a player the 49ers could look to select with one of their three fourth-round draft picks.

