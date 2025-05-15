Trending
49ers Schedule

49ers' 2025 schedule released, features five prime-time games

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2025 NFL season will be here before you know it.

After an offseason of roster turnover, the 49ers are preparing to embark on a potential transition season as they look to get younger -- and cheaper -- on both sides of the ball.

Fortunately for San Francisco, they have a favorable fourth-place schedule in 2025 after finishing last season with a 6-11 record and in last place in the NFC West.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams!

Subscribe  SIGN UP HERE

However, no opponent ever should be overlooked in the NFL. You know the saying: "On any given Sunday."

Here are the 49ers' opponents, dates, times and broadcast schedule for each of their 2025 matchups:

Preseason

San Francisco 49ers

Find the latest San Francisco 49ers news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

49ers Talk 32 mins ago

49ers Talk: Breaking down San Francisco's full 2025 NFL schedule

Mykel Williams 43 mins ago

Report: First-round pick Williams, 49ers agree to $24.94M contract

Preseason Week 1: Aug. 7-10, vs. Denver Broncos, time TBD, network TBD

Preseason Week 2: Aug. 14-18, at Las Vegas Raiders, time TBD, network TBD

Preseason Week 3: Aug. 21-24, vs. Los Angeles Chargers, time TBD, network TBD

Regular season

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 7, at Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14, at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21, vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 28, vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 2, at Los Angeles Rams, 5:15 p.m. PT (Prime Video)

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 12, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19, vs. Atlanta Falcons, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26, at Houston Texans, 10:00 a.m. PT (FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 2, at New York Giants, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 9, vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16, at Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 12: Monday, Nov. 24, vs. Carolina Panthers, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Week 13: Sunday, Nov. 30, at Cleveland Browns, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7, Bye week

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14, vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 16: Monday, Dec. 22, at Indianapolis Colts, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28, vs. Chicago Bears, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)

Week 18: Saturday, Jan. 3 or Sunday, Jan. 4, vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

49ers Schedule
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us