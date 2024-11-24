Report: Williams faces ‘uphill battle' to play in 49ers vs. Packers

There could be more bad news for the 49ers on Sunday.

After ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night, citing a source, that San Francisco was "optimistic" star left tackle Trent Williams will be able to play in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeu Field, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Williams faces an "uphill battle" to play in the game.

.@JayGlazer shares injury updates from around the league ⬇️



Kittle, Evans, and Nabers are all set to return! pic.twitter.com/iGje47qRXo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 24, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"He did not practice at all this week, same as last week," Glazer said on 'FOX NFL Sunday.' "But on Saturday last week, he said, 'I'll be good to go tomorrow.' That's not the case this week, they're still actually waiting to hear from Trent to see how he feels. He's more on the doubtful side. He's still [a game-time decision], they want to see how he's doing later, but it's an uphill battle for Trent Williams to play later."

Williams is one of eight 49ers on the injury report for the Week 12 game at Lambeau Field, but he's the only one listed as questionable. The other seven are out, including defensive end Nick Bosa and quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 36-year-old offensive lineman played through the same injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks after testing it pregame, though he didn't practice in the days following the 49ers' 20-17 loss.

And while tight end George Kittle didn't play last week, he will be back on the field against the Packers -- a welcome sight for the banged-up 49ers, who come into Week 12 with a 5-5 record and struggling offense.

With Purdy now set to miss the first start of his NFL career due to an injury, the 49ers certainly could use Williams' presence along the line as backup Brandon Allen steps in under center.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast