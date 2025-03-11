Report: 49ers releasing Juszczyk after eight seasons with team

The 49ers are releasing nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source.

Juszczyk spent the last eight seasons with San Francisco and earned Pro Bowl honors each season.

The 33-year-old was selected as one of the 49ers' six captains for the 2024 NFL season, his first time receiving the title.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Juszczyk joined the 49ers before the 2017 season, and in his time with San Francisco, he carried the ball just 67 times for 237 yards and six touchdowns.

In coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, Juszczyk was more effective as a wide receiver out of the backfield, catching 281 passes for 2,664 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Juszczyk restructured his 49ers contract before the 2024 season and had a $4.1 million base salary for the 2025 season.

Juszczyk admitted to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco last July that San Francisco approaching him about a pay cut wasn't pleasant.

“Honestly, it hurt when John came to me and asked,” Juszczyk told Maiocco. “I wasn't necessarily expecting it.

“It kind of hurts your ego and hurts your heart a little bit. I understand that it's a business, but I do feel like I'm as valuable as what I was expected to get paid.”

Now, Juszczyk will hit the free-agent market.

After spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, Juszczyk initially signed a four-year, $21 million contract with the 49ers. He then re-signed in 2021 for $27 million over five years.

But the 49ers made it a goal this offseason to shed salary and get younger, and they will look much different in 2025.

In addition to Juszczyk's release, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, offensive linemen Aaron Banks and Jaylon Moore, cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Talanoa Hufanga and quarterback Joshua Dobbs all reportedly signed elsewhere after the NFL's open-negotiating window opened Monday. And the 49ers have agreed to trade star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.

Juszczyk is the latest subtraction from the 49ers, and he might not be the last.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast