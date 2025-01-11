Report: 49ers must hold open search to fill OC job before promoting Kubiak

The 49ers’ promotion of Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator might not be such a simple procedure, after all.

The NFL requires every team to interview at least two external minority candidates in person or virtually for a coordinator job.

The 49ers must conduct an open search to fill the role of offensive coordinator, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Friday, citing a source.

Despite 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan saying this week he would name Klay Kubiak the offensive coordinator, NFL rules do not permit that. Source tells @NFLonCBS the team will do an open search for their OC position. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 11, 2025

Since Kyle Shanahan was hired as 49ers head coach in 2017, there has been only one season in which the team had an individual in the role of offensive coordinator.

In 2021, Mike McDaniel held the title. The next year, the Miami Dolphins hired McDaniel as head coach.

The position went unoccupied for the next three seasons. But Shanahan on Wednesday announced that Kubiak would take over the title of offensive coordinator next season.

Shanahan said Kubiak has been entrusted with the responsibilities of a non-play-calling offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

“He just hasn't had the official title, yet,” Shanahan said. “And now he'll get the official title, which he more than deserves, but it's more about recognizing what he's already been doing and doing at a high level.”

Kubiak, 36, the team’s offensive passing game specialist, called plays in the 49ers’ 47-24 season-ending loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. San Francisco accounted for 436 yards of total offense with Joshua Dobbs throwing for a career-high 326 yards.

Shanahan will continue to call plays in the future, as he pointed out that only one coach is allowed to have a direct line to the quarterback via radio transmitter.

Shanahan said his planned promotion of Kubiak is more about recognizing what Kubiak has already contributed to the offensive side of the ball.

Kubiak assists in the game-planning and preparation for the 49ers' offense, along with run game coordinator/offensive line coach Chris Foerster and tight ends coach Brian Fleury, Shanahan said.

