Report: Jets request interview with 49ers QB coach Griese

The New York Jets are reportedly considering another 49ers assistant coach to lead the franchise.

The Jets requested an interview with 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about their head-coaching vacancy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources.

Jets requested a head coach interview with 49ers QB coach Brian Griese, per sources.

The Jets fired former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Oct. 8 after they began the season with a 2-3 record.

The Jets finished with a 5-12 record under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, who played his entire 10-year NFL career as a linebacker with the 49ers.

New York has also requested to speak with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who also was an assistant on Kyle Shanahan's 49ers staff.

Griese is an unlikely candidate for a head-coaching job at this stage in his short coaching career. He just completed his third season as 49ers quarterbacks coach after spending the previous two seasons as an analyst on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football."

Griese was credited for assisting quarterback Brock Purdy toward making a smooth transition into the starting lineup late in the 2022 season after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Purdy had a record-breaking year in 2023 and finished fourth in the NFL MVP voting. He set franchise records with 4,280 passing yards and a 113.0 passer rating.

Griese, 49, played 11 seasons in the NFL with Denver, Miami, Tampa Bay and Chicago. He appeared in 93 games with 83 starts in his career.

As a coach, Griese has never served as an offensive coordinator or called plays.

On Sunday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan turned the play-calling duties over to another assistant coach, Klay Kubiak, in their season-ending 47-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kubiak was the 49ers’ assistant quarterbacks coach under Griese in 2022 before serving as offensive passing game specialist.

The Jets completed official interviews with former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and former Panthers and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

Others who have been reported as candidates for the Jets vacancy are Arthur Smith (Steelers), Joe Brady (Bills), Aaron Glenn (Lions), Vance Joseph (Broncos), Matt Nagy (Chiefs) and former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan.

