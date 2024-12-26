49ers place Moore on IR, sign O-lineman Heck to contract

The 49ers already announced offensive lineman Jaylon Moore wouldn't play in the final two 2024 regular-season games, and on Wednesday, they made it official.

Moore was placed on injured reserve with a quad injury, ending his fourth NFL season.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old Moore played in all 15 games this season, starting five of them.

To take Moore's spot, the 49ers signed offensive lineman Charlie Heck to a one-year contract. The 28-year-old had been on the Cardinals' practice squad and appeared in seven games for Arizona this season.

Heck was selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the franchise before being released in August.

The 49ers' offensive line has taken a beating late in the season. Left tackle Trent Williams and guard Aaron Banks also will miss the last two games of the season.

The 49ers (6-9) wrap up the 2024 season at home against the Detroit Lions on Monday night and on the road against the Cardinals on Jan. 4 or Jan. 5.

