Amos elevated from practice squad, will make 49ers debut vs. Cowboys

Veteran safety Adrian Amos is set to make his debut with the 49ers on Sunday night.

The 49ers on Saturday elevated Amos and kicker Anders Carlson from the practice squad to be available to face the Dallas Cowboys in the Week 8 game at Levi’s Stadium.

Carlson was signed to the practice squad after injuries to 49ers kickers Jake Moody and Matthew Wright. Moody is expected back after the bye week after sustaining a high-ankle sprain while making a tackle in the Oct. 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Then, Wright sustained a shoulder injury while making a tackle on a kickoff return on Oct. 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers placed Wright on injured reserve.

Carlson made both field goal attempts, including a long of 55 yards, but missed an extra point in the 49ers’ 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Amos joined the 49ers’ practice squad two weeks ago. He is set to play in his 10th NFL season. He began his career with four years in Chicago and four more with the Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers are in need of depth at safety with Talanoa Hufanga on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair ligament damage in his wrist.

“I know he’s trying to come back this season,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Hufanga. “That's what his plan is, that's his hope. And I know he’s got a few more weeks, at least, on IR and we're going to see how he feels after that and whether he can pull it off or not.”

Amos likely is to fill a backup role behind starters Ji’Ayir Brown and rookie Malik Mustapha.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast