49ers bring back TE Ross Dwelley on one-year free-agent contract

The 49ers are bringing in a familiar face to add depth behind recently extended star tight end George Kittle.

San Francisco announced on Friday that it signed veteran tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year free-agent contract. Further details remain undisclosed.

Dwelley, 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the 49ers after joining the team as an undrafted free agent from the University of San Diego on April 30, 2018. He spent the 2024 NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Dwelley recorded one reception for five yards with the Falcons and played a total of 105 offensive snaps. Over seven seasons with the 49ers, he made 44 catches for 518 yards and five touchdowns. Dwelley’s best season came in 2020 when he caught 19 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown over nine starts, in place of Kittle, who was banged up for much of San Francisco’s 6-10 campaign.

The 30-year-old Dwelley joins Kittle, Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges, Mason Pline and Brayden Willis as the six tight ends on San Francisco’s 90-man roster.

Over his seven-year NFL career, Dwelley has played 101 games and made 17 starts. His arrival provides the 49ers with insurance and familiarity with Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system, especially as the tight end’s first season with San Francisco was the coach’s second.

