49ers hope Saleh's energy is what the doctor ordered for defense

By bringing back Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator, the 49ers are getting more than a coach. They also are beneficiaries of his infinite energy.

The 49ers' defense has struggled over the past two seasons, even on the way to a Super Bowl LVIII appearance with Steve Wilks as the coordinator in 2023 -- so much so that the veteran coach was relieved of his responsibilities after one season.

Kyle Shanahan promoted Nick Sorensen as Wilks' replacement, but the results weren't much better as the 49ers finished with a 6-11 record in 2024.

Wilks and Sorensen, who remained in the position for one season each, have decidedly different sideline behaviors than Saleh. Both former coordinators could described as “reserved” during games.

Even after Saleh was named head coach of the New York Jets following the 2020 season, his passion was carried on by DeMeco Ryans, who held the defensive coordinator role for the 49ers from 2021-2022 before being named head coach of the Houston Texans ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Saleh and Ryans are known for their ebullient antics when their defense makes big plays. While their energy doesn't guarantee wins, by any means, it does seem to permeate throughout the roster, not only during games but in practices as well.

Saleh’s energy is infectious but it does not only flow one way. Linebacker Fred Warner and edge rusher Nick Bosa have spoken about how they want to give the same effort back to their defensive coordinator as they get, and that starts on the practice field.

With Saleh in charge, offseason practices were lively, competitive and contained the right amount of chippiness. Calls and trash talk from Warner and Co. were heard through the dog days of training camp, even when the on-field sessions were held in temperatures upwards of 90 degrees in the blistering Santa Clara sun.

Over the past two seasons, there was a noticeable change in tone from the defense. A lack of overall intensity and discipline were often topics of discussion after poor performances.

Evidence of the 49ers' defensive demise was on display against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 this season when San Francisco's 55-game streak of not allowing an opposing player to rush for over 100 yards in a regular-season game ended. Josh Jacobs’ 106-yard effort was the first time the 49ers had allowed a player to surpass 100 yards on the ground since former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields carried the ball for 103 yards on Oct. 31, 2021.

The last running back to accomplish the feat against the 49ers' defense was Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor, who racked up 107 yards on Oct. 24, 2021.

Saleh’s return to the Bay Area doesn't instantly guarantee the 49ers' defense will restrict opponents below 100 yards rushing, but it is a good start.

There are NFL teams with very effective coordinators who have more subdued mannerisms, but historically, the 49ers' defense has been more effective with an outwardly animated figurehead.

Saleh's return could be just what the doctor ordered.

