LaFleur slyly answers if Saleh is helping Packers prep for 49ers

Former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is in enemy territory now.

No longer coach of the New York Jets and instead serving as an offensive consultant for the Green Bay Packers, Saleh is giving coach Matt LaFleur all the help he can ahead of their Week 12 matchup with San Francisco.

"He's been helpful," LaFleur told reporters with a smile Wednesday when asked if Saleh has provided any insight on the 49ers, declining to expand any further.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The ex-Jets coach joined the Packers in a unique role last month after New York fired him, offering LaFleur and his offensive unit a defensive perspective on things. And while LaFleur spent three seasons with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan in Washington from 2010 to 2013, Saleh has more recent experience under Shanahan from 2017 to 2020.

"He's doing a great job too," LaFleur said of Saleh's strictly offensive role. "He always gives us a nugget. I mean, there's plays that come up within discussion that we've been running in games that have been pretty successful, so he's been a great asset."

When the Jets fired Saleh after their 2-3 start to the 2024 NFL season, there was some speculation he could re-join the 49ers as the team's defensive unit struggles with growing pains under new DC Nick Sorensen. But he quickly found a new home with Green Bay, putting those rumors to rest almost as soon as they started.

There's no telling if Saleh will be at Lambeau Field on Sunday with the Packers. He was at Levi's Stadium in Week 1 when the 49ers dealt his Jets their first loss of the season, but LaFleur revealed Saleh now helps out Green Bay during the week and spends time with his family on the weekends.

Despite never working under Shanahan at the same time, LaFleur and Saleh go way back. They were graduate assistants together at Central Michigan in 2004 and worked with each other on the Houston Texans in 2008 and 2009, with LaFleur also serving as the best man at Saleh's wedding.

Now that they're reunited, Saleh's main focus is on helping out his new team and his old friend -- while doing all he can to beat another.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast