RGIII outlines three reasons for 49ers' downfall in 2024

Robert Griffin III thinks three major issues doomed the 49ers this season.

The former NFL quarterback explained why San Francisco has had an underwhelming season, which likely will result in the team missing the playoffs for the first time in three years.

“1) Brandon Aiyuk’s offseason negotiations threw off the chemistry of the team,” Griffin III wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Not because he was at fault for getting his money, but because the organization let it drag out all offseason and into training camp. His injury, CMC and Trent Williams being out has hurt the multiplicity that has made the 49ers so dangerous with Kyle Shanahan at the helm.

"2) The 49ers aren’t protecting the ball AT ALL. 27th in giveaways and 20th in turnover margin. Kyle's offense is more predicated on ball control than most other systems. When you turn the ball over in any offense it’s detrimental, but in Kyle’s system it’s diabolical because his mindset and play calling is not built to come from behind."

"3) What has always been the saving grace for the 49ers isn’t the Avengers on offense, but the strength of its defense. This year the defense isn’t playing inspired football. All over the tape you see lack of effort and bad body language. It’s why they are the 25th ranked defense and 19th against the run.”

What started out as a promising season has turned into a disaster for the 49ers, with injuries and sloppy play piling up. The nail in the coffin seemingly came on Sunday night’s blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. Christian McCaffrey sustained a season-ending PCL injury, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen absolutely torched the San Francisco defense.

At 5-7, San Francisco would need to win out and get some help to make the postseason, something that seems unlikely based on the past few games.

For Griffin III, those three major issues are killing any chance of the team turning it around, and they’re unlikely to get resolved any time this season.

