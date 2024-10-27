SFPD policewoman details helping 49ers WR Pearsall after shooting

The San Francisco police officer who helped save 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall’s life after he was shot in the chest recently shared her side of the story.

SFPD Sgt. Joelle Harrell shared with ESPN the harrowing details of the shooting.

“When he stood up, I saw his wound on his chest," Harrell said. "And I was like, 'Oh no.' So I took my strong hand, applied it over the hole to create a suction. And then I took my other hand to apply direct pressure to his head. He goes, 'Am I going to die from this?' I said, 'Look at me. I know you don't know me, but I need you to trust me, it's not your time.’ ”

Ricky Pearsall and his family meet the San Francisco policewoman who helped save his life after being shot. pic.twitter.com/zXma8DXOC0 — ESPN (@espn) October 27, 2024

The shooting occurred at Union Square on Aug 31, which left the 49ers rookie with a wound in his chest after a failed robbery attempt. A 17-year-old male from Tracy attempted to rob Pearsall of his Rolex watch and jewelry.

After a prolonged struggle, Pearsall was shot in the chest. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged the suspect with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic weapon and attempted second-degree robbery.

Miraculously, Pearsall avoided serious damage and returned to the team facility only a few days after the incident.

The 24-year-old recently was activated and made his first appearance of the season in last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pearsall and Sgt. Harrell likely will be connected for the rest of their lives.

