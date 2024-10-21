Why Shanahan is ‘proud' of how Pearsall handled NFL debut

SANTA CLARA — Just 50 days after Ricky Pearsall was shot in an attempted armed robbery in San Francisco, the 49ers' first-round pick made his NFL debut in front of 71,309 fans Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

It was a moment recognized by both teammates and the 49ers Faithful alike, who gave Pearsall a standing ovation upon his first career reception. It was a modest 6-yard completion but could have been a 90-yard touchdown, judging from the crowd reaction.

Ricky Pearsall hauls in his first career NFL catch 🙌 pic.twitter.com/abDi99n63n — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 20, 2024

Teammates celebrated with the receiver on the field before urging the crowd to quiet down in order to continue their offensive drive. Coach Kyle Shanahan had planned to ease the receiver into the mix, but without the 49ers' top three receivers -- Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Deebo Samuel (illness) and Jauan Jennings (hip) -- Pearsall was pushed into a bigger role.

“We kind of celebrated [Pearsall’s return] almost all week with him,” Shanahan said after San Francisco's 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. "It was great to have him back, and he looked great in practice. He had to do more than we expected today, and I was proud of him for handling it. Great to have him back.”

Kyle Shanahan is proud of Ricky Pearsall's successful 49ers debut despite the game's end result pic.twitter.com/fi2m6obaY1 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 21, 2024

The significance of Pearsall’s return was felt throughout the locker room. Even though his three-catch, 21-yard performance was not groundbreaking, it offered a glimpse of why the 49ers selected the Florida product No. 31 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Pearsall’s smooth route running, which looked effortless on the field, could help quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense get back on track after their lackluster performance Sunday.

“Ricky, having him back for his first game was awesome,” Purdy said. “Just seeing him back out there and making cuts and plays, he's a baller too. So, we're really excited for him and for his growth and to bring him with us.”

Pearsall’s return to the field was cathartic not only for the receiver, but for his 27 friends and family members who made the trip to the Bay Area from as far a Florida on Sunday. The rookie’s clan was planning on attending the game even before they knew he’d be making his NFL debut.

After receiving the news that he’d be activated to the 53-man roster and active for the game, Pearsall interpreted it as a sign.

“When you go through adversity like that, it only makes you stronger,” Pearsall said after the game. “Having that presence of God with me through those moments. There were a lot of signs He was giving me throughout that time. That’s a whole separate story.”

Ricky Pearsall shares the emotions behind his return to the field just six weeks after being shot pic.twitter.com/wVoyjHIZvA — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 21, 2024

Pearsall, who never missed a game in his college career, admitted to having a few pregame jitters. But he shared that once he put on his cleats and helmet, it all felt as it should.

It has been a long journey for the young receiver, who recalled that when 49ers general manager John Lynch visited him in the hospital on Aug. 31, he came to the realization that being on the field for the team in the season opener was unlikely.

“John was one of the first people to come in,” Pearsall said. “I was super happy to see him. That’s probably when I broke down in tears, when I saw him, because it hit a little different knowing that I wasn’t going to be able to play Week 1.”

Now with his first game out of the way, Pearsall will look to take on a bigger offensive role in the wake of Aiyuk’s injury, but the rookie doesn’t feel any extra pressure to perform. He knows it will all happen as it should, with the support of his family and teammates.

George Kittle recognizes the significance of his teammate's debut, and the tight end looks forward to seeing how Pearsall can impact the 49ers' offense.

"It’s awesome," Kittle said of Pearsall's return. "To go through what he went through and to be back seven weeks later and make an impact, and really just get out there in front of the crowd. For the crowd to give him a standing ovation was really special moment, and I’m just happy for him to be back on the field."

The 49ers will need to regroup and turn the page on their loss to the Chiefs in order to be ready for a visit from the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, where Pearsall will be ready for a bigger role on the offense.

