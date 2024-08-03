49ers rookie Pearsall ‘excited' to face veteran corner Ward in camp

Ricky Pearsall had a slow start to training camp, going on the non-football injury list after he injured a hamstring away from the 49ers' facility.

After being activated July 29, the first-round draft pick appears determined to make up for that lost time. A good way to do that is by facing the best opposition possible -- iron sharpens iron, as the saying goes.

Luckily for Pearsall, the 49ers have one of the NFL's top cornerbacks in Charvarius Ward, who's giving the rookie wide receiver the chance to grow against a talented veteran. Pearsall is savoring that opportunity, as he explained during Friday's training camp media availability.

After being asked if he has faced a corner like Ward before, the Florida product admitted it has been a new experience, despite his college background.

"I've gone against a lot of good corners in my career, being in the SEC," Pearsall told reporters. "The corners are a little bit different out here, for sure. They have had a lot of success and, you know, the best of the best. Going against a guy like [Ward] is definitely going to make me better."

Pearsall's enthusiasm was evident as he described his mentality in going against Ward this week in 49ers camp.

"I'm excited each and every day," Pearsall said. "I see him walk up on me when we're out there on a play, and I get excited because I just know this is an important rep for me -- I got to give it my all and prove."

Flashy results haven't quite emerged for the young wideout -- he didn't catch a pass during Friday's team drills -- but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is impressed by what he's seen from Pearsall.

“Just because the ball gets thrown to them doesn't mean they did good or bad always," Shanahan said after Friday's practice. "So, that really doesn't affect me in terms of like what we see from a practice, but it's been cool watching him in the run game. He definitely understands our standard."

Shanahan, who's also the 49ers' offensive play-caller, hinted at giving Pearsall more chances to prove himself in the passing game.

"We've eased him in -- he's gone through that real well," Shanahan said. "He’s been real diligent with his rehab and stuff. I know his reps went up a little bit more today, but it was a low day overall, and I think tomorrow will be a much bigger challenge. It's a higher practice. We have 1-on-1s tomorrow. But I've been real happy with his progress so far.”

With Deebo Samuel entering the final year of his contract and the saga around Brandon Aiyuk's desired extension, there's pressure on Pearsall to become a significant playmaker in San Francisco's receivers room. As a result, his development will be important to monitor throughout the remainder of camp.

