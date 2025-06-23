There’s nothing quite like the quarterback-receiver dynamic in the NFL.

Ricky Pearsall sat down with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on “49ers Talk” to discuss San Francisco's $265 million man, Brock Purdy, and the relationship that the 2024 first-round draft pick has with his QB.

“It’s something that we just got to keep on working on,” Pearsall told Maiocco. “You can never get too comfortable with each other. Just continue to get on the same page and discuss and communicate different routes, different looks that we see depending on what the defense is doing.”

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Pearsall says that while the camaraderie is important, it’s never been something that’s come unnaturally.

“As far as building a relationship with him, like, personally just off the field stuff, communicating in the locker room, just enjoying each other, man,” Pearsall told Maiocco. “It’s natural, it’s never anything I even think about or force.”

The 24-year-old wide receiver found out about Purdy in high school, but says the fourth-year NFL quarterback really has been the same person since college.

“I’m constantly learning new things about Brock being around him more,” Pearsall told Maiocco. “I think what makes Brock special is that he’s the same person no matter what. It’s almost like I kind of knew a side of Brock when I seen him from afar being in college and watching him because he doesn’t change.

“I think everybody in the building feels comfortable and feels the same way about Brock just because of the way he carries himself. He’s about his business and I really respect that.”

Pearsall signed a four-year, $12.5 million rookie contract, which far exceeds the four-year, $3.7 million deal that Purdy signed when he was drafted No. 262 in 2022. The receiver says that his quarterback going from last pick in the draft to earning a deal worth more than $50 million per year is inspiring to all.

“It’s super motivating for everybody, I feel like,” Pearsall told Maiocco. “But it’s also something that he’s deserved and worked through, you know. Just seeing his story … becoming the last pick in the draft all the way to being where he’s at now and seeing the tremendous jump that he’s made. It’s super inspiring to everybody, really, and we’re just all proud of him and we’ve got his back just as much as he’s got our back.”

The duo will draw plenty of attention this upcoming season and if their chemistry on the field matches what they have off the field, expect plenty of highlights.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast