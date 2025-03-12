Sherman ‘trying to figure out' 49ers' NFL free agency moves

Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has been keeping a close eye on his old team this offseason.

And as the NFL's legal tampering period officially began Monday, Sherman has some questions about the free-agency decisions San Francisco has made so far.

"I'm trying to figure out what the San Francisco 49ers are doing," Sherman said Tuesday on his podcast. "I mean, you have to make a move. You're getting rid of all of your defensive linemen ... The offensive line and defensive line, again, is how you get to championships, how you win championships. Every Super Bowl that's been won or lost, you look in those trenches and you can find the answers.

"[Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle] Jalen Carter, that defensive line got after [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback] Patrick Mahomes [in Super Bowl LIX]. The offensive line for the Kansas City Chiefs did not stand up to it. The year where the San Francisco 49ers played the Kansas City Chiefs [in Super Bowl LVIII], you look up and [Chiefs defensive tackle] Chris Jones ruins the game. Chris Jones, literally unblocked on the play of the game when the receiver's open, and [49ers quarterback] Brock Purdy could've found him if he had one second of time. One of the most unfathomable, insane things I've ever seen in football game."

The 49ers are set to be a completely different team during the 2025 NFL season, especially along the defensive line after deciding to release defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Leonard Floyd. San Francisco's defensive front no longer will feature linebacker Dre Greenlaw, either, who reportedly is joining the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $35 million contract in free agency.

There have yet to be any D-line additions in free agency, either. Sherman mentioned Joey Bosa on his podcast, but Nick's brother on Tuesday night agreed to a one-year, $12.6 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing a source.

The 49ers have allowed players to walk along the offensive line, too, such as tackle Jaylon Moore and guard Aaron Banks. While the names on the free-agent market are dwindling, it appears San Francisco is doing exactly what general manager/president of football operations John Lynch said they would do -- get younger, and at a cheaper price.

With Purdy set to receive a considerable pay day from the 49ers as his contract extension negotiations continue, the team is clearing the books and likely looking to have a successful 2025 NFL Draft. San Francisco owns 11 picks total after those free-agency departures, so it will have quite the haul. But will it be better than the product the 49ers already had? After a 6-11 record in 2024, they certainly hope so.

For Sherman, the answer is simple -- no matter where the talent comes from.

"So you want to see championship teams and wonder how your team can get to a championship or get to a Super Bowl, or what's holding them back?" Sherman continued. "Look in the trenches. You can pay all these flashy positions or receivers, the quarterbacks, but if those trenches aren't secure and your quarterback doesn't have time, it's going to going to be tough to win in this league."

