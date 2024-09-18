Sherm explains his panic-meter level after 49ers' loss to Vikings

Richard Sherman is not ready to hit the panic button on the 49ers' 2024 NFL season just yet, despite San Francisco's mistake-filled loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Speaking to Mitchell Eisenstein on “The Richard Sherman Show” on Tuesday, the former NFL cornerback explained his panic meter number, as the 49ers get set to face the bruised and battered Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

“It's still six [out of 10] Mitchell, only because I feel comfortable, they're going to play a [Los Angeles] Rams team that had a really difficult time with the Arizona Cardinals,” Sherman said. “They're really banged up on the offensive line I'm hoping that this can get the San Francisco D-line on track.

“Javon Hargrave and those boys to start to get pressure and be able to get home a little bit. Matthew Stafford isn't moving a lot in that pocket, Cooper Kupp is a little banged up, and their receiving core is banged up. Kyren Williams isn't having the same start to the season as he had last year. So, there are a number of things working in San Francisco's favor.”

With Deebo Samuel joining Christian McCaffrey on the shelf with an injury, it will be up to Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Jordan Mason to carry the offensive load.

San Francisco has owned Los Angeles over the last few seasons, winning nine of their last 10 regular-season matchups. Given how well the 49ers Faithful travel, it’s expected that there will be a sea of red on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

With the much-improved Seattle Seahawks out to a 2-0 start, the 49ers must stack NFC West wins now.

Given the emergence of Mason as a legitimate offensive threat and Fred Warner’s hot start to the season, San Francisco has enough playmakers to take down an injury-ravaged Los Angeles squad.

As Sherman points out, it's not time to panic ... yet.

