Reuben Foster doubles down on endorsement of 49ers QB C.J. Beathard

Reuben Foster had the utmost confidence in 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard last week.

"We got C.J. up next. And C.J ain’t no roody-poo,” the linebacker told reporters after franchise QB Jimmy Garoppolo tore his left ACL in Kansas City last Sunday.

Foster's use of roody-poo caught the attention of the man who popularized it -- global star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

So after Beathard survived a brutal hit this Sunday in the 49ers' narrow loss to the Chargers, Foster doubled down on his assessment.

"He ain't no roody-poo. We believe in him." - Reuben Foster doubling down on Beathard's grit pic.twitter.com/vYNGrpv8HT — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 1, 2018

"Like I said, he ain't no roody-poo," Foster told reporters in Carson. "He ain't sweet, ain't nothing sweet about [Beathard]. That's why we've got faith and believe in [him]."

Beathard threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, setting and matching career highs, respectively.

He won't have to worry about losing Foster's support any time soon, though.