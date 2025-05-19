Report: Warner, 49ers agree to three-year, $63M contract extension

The 49ers locked up another one of their star players to a long-term contract extension.

After NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan reported Sunday, citing sources, that linebacker Fred Warner and San Francisco were close to finalizing a deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the star linebacker has agreed to a three-year, $63 million extension with the team.

ESPN Sources: Four-time All-Pro LB Fred Warner and the 49ers reached agreement on a three-year, $63 million contract extension that includes over $56 million in guaranteed money that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid linebacker. It marks the second time in his seven-year NFL… pic.twitter.com/L4GHK7h4Vy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 19, 2025

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

As Schefter mentioned, Warner's new deal makes him the league's highest-paid linebacker, which he now has accomplished twice in his NFL career after signing to a then-record five-year, $95 million deal in 2021.

The 28-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selection, and has not missed a single game in seven seasons with San Francisco.

His lucrative extension comes just days after the 49ers reportedly agreed to a massive five-year, $265 million contract with quarterback Brock Purdy and almost one month after tight end George Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast