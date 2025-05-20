Report: Purdy's camp initially asked 49ers for $65M annually

Shoot your shot, the worst they can say is 'no.'

Brock Purdy's agent attempted to land his client the largest contract in NFL history, but the 49ers were not willing to pay that much for their star quarterback.

Months before Purdy and the 49ers reportedly agreed to a massive five-year, $265 million contract extension late last week, Purdy's camp, led by agent Kyle Strongin, initially proposed a deal that would pay the fourth-year quarterback $65 million annually, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday on "Unsportsmanlike Radio."

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

No team saw an opportunity with Brock Purdy for $65M/year.



Hour 3 | @AdamSchefter brought to you by @ZipRecruiter



🔊: https://t.co/jQvtwFeLqZ https://t.co/xwwo8uRVhd pic.twitter.com/n5tWuMLGjT — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) May 20, 2025

"Yes, that was his initial asking price, 65," Schefter told Evan Cohen, Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon. "But you know what? Everybody's initial asking price should be high. That's how it should be, and his was. I don't know that he thought he was going to get that, but you might as well start high. Nothing abnormal or unusual about that at all."

The $65-million-per-year deal would have made Purdy the highest-paid player annually in NFL history, surpassing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's $60-million average annual value.

As Schefter mentions, Purdy's initial asking price is not surprising, given players and their representation oftentimes ask for as much money as they can while the teams counter with a smaller figure. That's how negotiations work.

However, what might be surprising, is that throughout the negotiations with Purdy, the 49ers, who have made an effort to shed salary this offseason, did not receive any calls from other teams interested in trading for Purdy, according to Schefter.

"I remember talking to teams, and just being like, 'Hey,' as they were trying to solve their quarterback needs, 'any interest in Brock Purdy?' And they were like, 'Great player, but he's a great player for them,'" Schefter added. "So they didn't see it that way. So that was the opinion of other teams."

Purdy and the 49ers ultimately agreed to a deal that would pay him $53 million annually, which some fans and pundits -- and possibly other teams -- still believe is too rich of a price for the former seventh-round pick.

However, it's much lower than what Purdy reportedly first asked for.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast