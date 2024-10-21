Trending
Report: Aiyuk suffered torn ACL, MCL in 49ers' loss to Chiefs

By Taylor Wirth

Brandon Aiyuk's 2024 NFL season is over.

The 49ers wide receiver initially was feared to have suffered an ACL injury in the team's 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and tests confirmed as much on Monday, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported, citing sources.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported shortly after, citing sources, that Aiyuk suffered both a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee as well as potential additional damage to the area.

Aiyuk's 2024 campaign got off to a slow start after he signed a four-year, $120 million contract days before the season, and now he likely will be sidelined into the 2025 season.

After hauling in 75 receptions for a career-high 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as San Francisco's leading receiver in 2023, Aiyuk caught 47 passes for 374 yards and zero touchdowns in seven games this season before suffering the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game.

The 49ers, already without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who continues to work his way back from Achilles tendinitis, will be without another one of their elite weapons. However, in Aiyuk's case, for much longer.

