Report: 49ers interested in trading back from pick No. 11

There could be some movement from the 49ers on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

San Francisco has 11 total selections heading into this week's draft, and it might be looking to add even more.

The 49ers (pick No. 11) are one of the teams interested in trading back from their first-round position, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in a recent column.

"On the other side of things, the Steelers (No. 21) are among the teams interested in moving back from their first-round slot," Schefter wrote. "That list also includes the Jaguars (5), Panthers (8), 49ers (11), Falcons (15), Seahawks (18), Buccaneers (19) and Vikings (24), who currently have four picks, the fewest of any team."

The 49ers, under president of football operations/general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan, are no strangers to trading up or back from their initial first-round selection.

In 2017, Lynch and Shanahan's first draft, San Francisco traded back one spot from pick No. 2 to pick No. 3 and selected defensive end Solomon Thomas. In 2020, the 49ers again traded back one spot from pick No. 13 to pick No. 14, where they selected defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw before eventually trading back into the first round to select wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk at pick No. 25.

The 49ers then famously traded three first-round picks in 2021 to move up from pick No. 12 to pick No. 3 to select quarterback Trey Lance. Fast forward two years, and the 49ers, without first- or second-round selections, made a trade with the Vikings to move up and select safety Ji'Ayir Brown with pick No. 87.

If history is any indicator, it's that Lynch and Co. certainly will be open to a draft-day trade.

