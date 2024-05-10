Former 49ers QB Smith dispels Purdy ‘garbage' narratives

From one 49ers quarterback to another -- Alex Smith is tired of the Brock Purdy slander.

Smith joined KNBR's "Murph & Markus" on Friday and called out all the critics for their invalid criticism of the young quarterback.

"The naysayers out there, the doubters, I think it's such garbage," Smith said. "I think these people are just trying to make headlines and they're certainly not watching football. This guy had arguably one of the best seasons from a quarterback in the last 25 years. It was one of the best seasons the 49ers ever had at the quarterback position. That's five MVPs there! And to do it coming off his elbow [surgery], no offseason -- he's just continued to ascend.

"This guy's trending up and here he's finally getting his full offseason as a starter, in the system. they've got a ton of stability, a bunch of guys coming back. I think he'll just continue to keep improving. The numbers, he had an unbelievable year statistically."

Purdy set the 49ers' single-season franchise passing record last season with 4,280 yards, while also throwing 31 touchdown passes and just 11 interceptions.

Coming off major elbow surgery, the Iowa product guided the 49ers to a 12-5 record, the NFC's No. 1 seed and took them to Super Bowl LVIII, where they ultimately lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But despite all he has accomplished on the field, naysayers still question his ability to lead, and the "game manager" label was tossed around when speaking about the young signal caller -- although Purdy himself doesn't pay much attention to that outside noise.

And now with a full offseason to train, the 24-year-old is focused on elevating his game as the 49ers continue their Quest for Six.

