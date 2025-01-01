49ers stars miss Wednesday practice ahead of Week 18 vs. Cardinals

SANTA CLARA — After playing on Monday night, the 49ers won't have several players for Wednesday's practice as they begin preparations for their final game of the 2024 NFL season against the Arizona Cardinals.

Coach Kyle Shanahan read the lengthy injury list prior to the start of practice, noting that the short week is impacting his players' availability.

“We are only a day removed, so I think that’s why there are a lot more on there than usual,” Shanahan said. “But with it being a short week and where we are at with it being the last game of the season, we’re not going to ask guys to play through injuries.

“Some are more serious than others, and hopefully these guys feel better as the week goes and they can get into practice tomorrow.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who suffered an elbow contusion and nerve inflammation in the 49ers' loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night, already has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Shanahan announced backup Joshua Dobbs will start the 2024 finale.

The Cardinals are dealing with their own injury issues after placing running back James Connor on injured reserve. Like the 49ers, Arizona has multiple running backs on IR, as Connor joins Trey Benson and Emari Demercado.

Michael Carter, who Arizona promoted from the practice squad, has appeared in two games for the Cardinals after spending time with the New York Jets from 2021-2023.

49ers practice report

Not participating

QB Brock Purdy (elbow)

DL Nick Bosa (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (ribs/wrist)

CB Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder)

OL Spencer Burford (calf)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf)

DL Robert Beal (ankle)

OL Colton McKivitz (knee)

Limited participation

TE George Kittle (ankle/hamstring)

CB Isaac Yiadom (pelvis)

DL Leonard Floyd (shoulder)

WR Ricky Pearsall (illness/chest)

S Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle)

Cardinals practice report

Not participating

C Hjalte Froholdt (not injury related)

Limited

T Kelvin Beachum (knee)

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (toe)

K Matt Prater (left knee)

DT Darius Robinson (calf)

LB Mack Wilson (ankle, quadriceps)

