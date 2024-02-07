What post-draft conversation with Purdy taught Breer about 49ers QB

While he has many critics, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy receives fair analyses from the right people.

Especially with the "game-manager" noise louder than ever, truth-tellers are coming from all directions to defend the 24-year-old quarterback before San Fransisco takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

In a conversation with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Laura Britt on Wednesday at Super Bowl Radio Row, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was the latest to fairly assess Purdy, sharing what stands out about the second-year quarterback by sharing a special draft story.

“I remember having a conversation with [Purdy] about falling in the draft and being 'Mr. Irrelevant.' Aaron Rodgers held onto being the 25th pick [in the 2005 NFL Draft] and Tom Brady held on to being a sixth-rounder [in 2000] for 15 years, right? I remember asking Brock about it, and he said, ‘I understand why I fell. I wasn’t doing this right, I wasn’t doing that right.’ And it was such an answer you wouldn’t expect from somebody like that. That mentality serves him because he’s like, ‘No, I’m not a finished product. No, I don’t have it all figured out.’ I certainly know he can keep going."

Purdy wasn’t a big-name prospect, as many scouts glossed over the former Iowa State signal-caller.

Over four seasons as a Cyclone, Purdy completed 993 passes for 12,170 yards and 81 touchdowns.

But as Breer would note, he admires how Purdy knew he was bound to improve from the start.

And like many, Breer doesn’t understand the "game-manager" tag and why it's derogatory, according to other football enthusiasts.

“For the life of me, I don’t understand why ‘game manager’ is like this insult,” Breer told Britt on Wednesday. “I get why people use that and say, ‘Well, the guy’s limited, he’s just doing what the offensive prescribed for him.’ I think it’s a great trait.

Purdy’s talent is obvious to Breer, as the quarterback completed 308 passes for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns during the 2023 NFL regular season – figures that led the 49ers to their eighth Super Bowl appearance and firmly placed Purdy in the NFL MVP race.

However, Breer isn’t intimidated by the "game-manager" term, instead finding it to be a Pro-Football-Hall-of-Fame-worthy compliment.

“That’s how [Tom] Brady was known when he was younger. Peyton Manning is one of the greatest game managers of all time," Breer explained. "If you look at the way [Patrick Mahomes] played in the [Baltimore] Ravens game, there was a sack he took in the fourth quarter that kept the clock moving – that was game management. So, I don’t view it as the insult other people do. And I’ve seen before where players can keep growing. I think my deal with Brock is self-awareness, a really important piece of where he goes.”

Additionally, Breer knows first-hand how much 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan values Purdy. While Shanahan stuck up for Purdy on draft day, one of the coach’s friends went further into detail in a conversation with Breer.

“And I know this: a really close coaching friend of Kyle [Shanahan] said to me, ‘I can tell by how he calls plays for him that he loves him. He is more aggressive with him, the offensive is more dynamic with him. I’m telling you, I can tell how much Kyle likes Brock based on the playcalling. I took it to Kyle, and he said, ‘That’s exactly right.’”

Breer also said that Purdy has the “green light” in Shanahan’s fiery offense.

