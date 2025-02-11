What Eagles' Super Bowl win tells 49ers about their offseason needs

The complete dismantling of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense in Super Bowl LIX is a clear sign of what the 49ers will need to address during the 2025 NFL offseason.

The Philadelphia Eagles' defense completely dominated the line of scrimmage in their 40-22 win on Sunday evening at the Caesars Superdome representing the NFC. If the 49ers want to return to Super Bowl contention, they will need to take measures to compete with the Eagles' front four.

The 49ers head into the offseason with multiple offensive linemen set for NFL free agency, including Aaron Banks, Jon Feliciano and Jaylon Moore. San Francisco's returning starters are Trent Williams, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni and Colton McKivitz, but the team should look to add upgraded competition and depth.

The Eagles' line, lead by Josh Sweat, got into the backfield and took down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times for a loss of 31 yards Sunday. They also limited the Chiefs' offense to only one first down in the first half of the game and 23 total yards of offense through 20 plays.

To beat a defense like the Eagles, the 49ers will need to make offensive-line improvements.

Looking at the group's performance over the past two seasons, their pressures allowed in 2023 and 2024 are similar, but 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did an exceptional job extending plays when he was under pressure in his third season to help keep those numbers down:

49ers' O-line in 2024

Sacks - 13

Hits - 22

Hurries - 145

Total pressures -180

Total pressures allowed:

Colton McKivitz - 36 (17 games)

Dominick Puni - 35 (17 games)

Jake Brendel - 26 (17 games)

Aaron Banks - 25 (13 games)

Trent Williams - 17 (10 games)

Jaylon Moore - 10 (10 games)

49ers' O-line in 2023

Sacks - 18

Hits - 23

Hurries - 146

Total pressures - 187

Total pressures allowed:

Colton McKivitz - 47 (17 games)

Spencer Burford - 33 (14 games)

Jake Brendel - 29 (17 games)

Aaron Banks - 23 (14 games)

Trent Williams - 18 (15 games)

Jon Feliciano - 15 (10 games)

Jaylon Moore - 8 (14 games)

Purdy extended plays on a regular basis in 2024, racking up 323 total rushing yards with a whopping 163 of those coming after contact. In 2023, 86 of Purdy’s 144 rushing yards came after contact.

There was more than one reason for the 49ers' offensive-line struggles in 2024, including several offensive skill players missing time due to injuries.

Christian McCaffrey only being on the field for four games might have had the most impact. The All-Pro’s ability to pick up blitzes while also serving as a reliable check-down target for Purdy certainly were missed across the 13 games the running back was sidelined with bilateral Achilles tendinitis and a season-ending knee injury in Week 13.

Still, even with a healthy McCaffrey on the field, the offensive line did not give Purdy the protection he needed to get the ball out as accurately as he has in the past. In order to compete with teams like the Eagles, and the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams, who sacked Jalen Hurts seven times in the divisional round, the 49ers need to improve their ability to protect their most important player.

