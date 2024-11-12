How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in Week 10 win vs. Buccaneers

The 49ers left Tampa Bay with a 23-20 win over the Buccaneers and it was a collective effort across the board on both sides of the ball.

San Francisco's Pro Football Focus grades show how running back Christian McCaffrey’s return might not have made a huge impact on the ground against a stout Buccaneers defensive line, but his presence in the passing game opened up opportunities for all pass-catchers.

Quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to five different targets, who all accumulated yards after the catch, including Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and McCaffrey.

On the defensive side of the ball, young players made key plays, including Malik Mustapha, who was dealing with a calf strain from Thursday’s practice. The rookie was on the field for every defensive snap while Renardo Green, who was dealing with an ankle injury, was on the field for 48 snaps, or 79 percent.

Here are more 49ers PFF grades from Week 10:

Offense

QB Brock Purdy - 64.5

Purdy completed 25 of his 36 pass attempts for 353 yards and two touchdowns, but a fumble (recovered by the offense) late in the game brought his overall grade down.

The Iowa State product was, as usual, very productive in intermediate throws. Purdy completed eight of his 11 attempts for 154 yards and two touchdowns in passes between 10 to 19 yards downfield.

The third-year play-caller also was productive against the blitz, which the Buccaneers used frequently. Purdy was blitzed on 27 of his 42 dropbacks or 64.3 percent and completed 18 of his 22 attempts for 274 yards and two touchdowns, which gave him a 148.9 passer rating when blitzed

TE George Kittle - 82.9

The All-Pro tight end was incredibly productive in the passing game, but a lower (30.7) pass-blocking score, due to one hurry, brought down his overall grade. Kittle caught three of his four targets for 57 yards, including a toe-tapping touchdown catch that gave the 49ers a fourth-quarter lead.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 70.2

The Bucs' defensive line did not allow for McCaffrey to get much yardage as a ball carrier. Of his 13 carries for 39 yards, 27 of them came after contact. He only averaged 0.9 yards per carry before contact.

Where McCaffrey made the biggest impact was as a receiver. His 68 receiving yards were over half of what Jordan Mason, Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor have on the season combined (120 yards). The three running backs have 18 targets total while McCaffrey had seven in is 2024 debut.

Offensive line

LT Trent Williams - 80.6 overall, 78.1 pass blocking - one hit, two hurries

LG Aaron Banks - 62.9 overall, 70.2 pass blocking - one hurry

C Jake Brendel - 48.3 overall, 17.6 pass blocking - three hurries

RG Dominick Puni - 83.4 overall, 70.2 pass blocking - two hurries

RT Colton McKivitz - 50.5 overall, 58 pass blocking - two hurries

The rookie received the top grade on offense, including an 85.9 run-blocking grade. Among guards who have played at least 300 snaps, Puni's 78.8 grade on the season ranks sixth in the league after not allowing a quarterback sack or hit all season.

Defense

CB Renardo Green - 82.6

The rookie received the top coverage grade (83.9) on the defense, allowing four catches on five targets for only 27 yards. It is the second consecutive week Green received the top grade on the defense. Green was also credited for two pass breakups and two stops.

S Malik Mustapha - 70.3

The rookie received a 70.5 coverage grade, but his 85.8 tackling grade topped the team. Mustapha was credited with three solo tackles, five assists, one stop and was not targeted.

The defensive line only produced 14 total pressures on quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Maliek Collins - 52.8 overall grade, 59.4 pass-rush grade, one sack three pressures

Leonard Floyd - 46.9 overall grade, 43.3 pass-rush grade, four hurries

Nick Bosa - 65.4 overall grade, 66.3 pas-rush grade, one sack two hurries

Sam Okuayinonu - 57.1 overall grade, 54.4 pass-rush grade, one hurry

Fred Warner and De’Vondre Campbell were credited with one hurry each.

Odds and ends

Mayfield only completed one pass of 10 yards or more downfield in only five attempts, and his average depth of target was just 4.4 yards on his throws. In comparison, Brock Purdy’s average depth of target was 7.5 yards/

In regular season games, Jake Moody only had missed two field goals over his last 15 games, making 23 of his 25 attempts before missing three yesterday.

