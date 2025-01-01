How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in prime-time loss to Lions

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers came out firing on all cylinders in the first half of their loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday, but couldn’t maintain the production through all four quarters.

San Francisco's PFF grades from the 40-34 defeat show high-powered performances from rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who had a much-anticipated breakout performance, and George Kittle, who arguably is one of the best tight ends the NFL has ever seen.

Brock Purdy was largely well protected through much of the game behind a patchwork offensive line, allowing the quarterback to place the ball downfield with several explosive plays.

The running game was less productive, even with Isaac Guerendo’s return and Deebo Samuel and Pearsall's contributions. As a group, including scrambles from Purdy and Josh Dobbs, the offense ran the ball only 18 times for 75 yards, or 4.2 yards per carry.

On the defensive side of the ball, the theme was inconsistency. While there were several stops, pass breakups and tackles for a loss made by the defense, the group still allowed Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs to gain 117 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was sacked twice, but he completed 26 of his 34 attempts for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

Here are the 49ers' PFF grades for Week 17:

Offense

TE George Kittle - 93.2

Kittle caught all eight of his targets for 112 yards and had two other catches for 47 total yards wiped out by penalties. Kittle's 92.4 overall grade is the highest among all tight ends and is set to finish the 2024 NFL season in the No. 1 spot.

WR Ricky Pearsall - 78.4

The rookie receiver caught eight of his 10 targets for 14 yards and a touchdown. Seven of Pearsall’s catches were for a first down or a touchdown, and 37 of his 141 yards came after the catch.

RB Isaac Guerendo - 71.4

The rookie's 34 rushing yards all came after contact, and Guerendo caught all four of his targets for 65 yards.

QB Brock Purdy - 80.2

Purdy’s 377 passing yards was a career high, and the quarterback flourished under pressure. Purdy was blitzed on 20 of his 38 dropbacks (52.6 percent), completing 13 of 18 attempts for 171 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and a 118.3 passer rating.

Purdy completed eight of his 12 attempts for 144 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions when using play action. The signal-caller completed nine of his 13 attempts for 211 yards and two interceptions on intermediate attempts of 10 to 19 yards downfield.

Offensive line:

LT Charlie Heck - 56.4 overall grade (one hurry)

LT Austen Pleasants - 54.4 overall grade (two hurries)

LG Nick Zakelj - 61.6 overall grade (one hit, one hurry)

C Jake Brendel - 67.9 overall (one hurry)

RG Dominick Puni - 64.4 overall (two hurries)

RT Colton McKivitz - 71.0 overall (one sack)

Isaac Guerendo allowed one hurry.

Defense

DE Nick Bosa - 89.4

Seven of the 11 total pressures on Goff were made by Bosa — two sacks, two hits, three hurries. The All-Pro also had four run stops.

The remaining pressures were made by Yetur Gross-Matos (two hurries), while Maliek Collins and Malik Mustapha registered one hurry apiece.

CB Issac Yiadom - 35.7

The cornerback allowed five catches on six targets for 57 yards and one touchdown in coverage.

Evan Anderson (30.2 overall grade) did not record a pressure in 31 snaps, while Sam Okuayinonu (29.0 overall grade) was unable to get to Goff in 11 pass rushes.

Odds and Ends:

Jared Goff was blitzed on just six of his 36 dropbacks, or 16.7 percent, and completed four of his six attempts for 63 yards.

