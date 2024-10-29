How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in Week 8 nail-biter vs. Cowboys

The 49ers' 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday was another game that looked like it was getting away from San Francisco, but a collective effort secured a victory.

PFF grades show how the 49ers' contributions across the board were necessary to head into the bye week at .500 instead of with a losing record. Brock Purdy used his legs to keep the ball moving, especially in the second half as the quarterback and his offense dominated the ground game.

Key plays by George Kittle -- on National Tight Ends Day -- led the team back from their four-point first-half deficit, and his six-catch performance gave Kittle 500 career receptions, moving him to fifth-most in franchise history.

The 49ers also relied heavily on a successful rushing attack, which collectively gained 223 yards on 36 carries made by seven different players.

Here are the 49ers' PFF grades from their Week 8 at Levi's Stadium:

Offense

QB Brock Purdy - 70.0

The 49ers quarterback aired the ball out in the first half, with an average depth of target of 10.1 yards. But then the offense got the screen game going, giving Purdy a 3.8-yard average in the second half.

Purdy was blitzed on 13 of his 34 drop backs, or 38.2 percent, and completed eight of 12 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown with a 123.6 passer rating when being blitzed.

The 49ers used play action on nine of Purdy’s 34 drop backs, or 26.5 percent, and the quarterback completed three of five passes for 48 yards and four scrambles while using play action, which has been an added benefit for the offense during the 2024 NFL season.

Purdy has 15 first downs on scrambles this season, which ties him with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels for the most in the NFL.

The 49ers signal-caller was effective on passes 10 to 19 yards downfield, completing four of five passes for 86 yards on throws to the intermediate level. Purdy also competed 10 of 12 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown on short passes from zero to nine yards downfield.

TE George Kittle - 90.2

The All-Pro received the top grade on the 49ers' offense, catching six of his seven targets for 128 yards and a touchdown. The yards after catch (YAC) effect was back, with 70 of Kittle’s 128 yards coming after the catch.

The tight end’s 128 receiving yards are his highest total in a game since Week 8 of the 2023 season, when Kittle racked up 149 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

RB Isaac Guerendo - 58.1

The rookie running back had a productive game with 14 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown, but a few gaffes in pass protection gave him a 15.0 grade after allowing a quarterback sack. Of Guerendo's 85 rushing yards, 62 came after contact for an average of 4.43 yards after contact per carry.

Offensive line:

LT Trent Williams - 65.6 overall grade, 87.4 pass blocking grade - no pressures allowed in 34 pass blocking snaps.

LG Aaron Banks - 56.9 overall grade, 60.6 pass blocking grade - two hurries

C Jake Brendel - 70.0 overall grade, 49.1 pass blocking grade - no pressures

RG Dominick Puni - 65.4 overall grade, 70.5 pass blocking grade - one hurry

RT Colton McKivitz - 60.9 overall grade, 58.3 pass blocking grade - two hurries

Defense

CB Renardo Green - 91.3

The rookie received the game's top grade on defense after allowing just two catches on three targets for 27 yards and one touchdown. Green also forced a fumble and had two stops.

S Ji'Ayir Brown - 86.4

The second-year safety received the second-highest defensive grade, allowing two catches on three targets for five yards, an interception and three stops.

LB Fred Warner - 72.8

The All-Pro led the team in tackles -- four solo and one for a loss -- and registered one quarterback hit while allowing three catches for 35 yards.

Quarterback pressures:

Nick Bosa - One sack, two hits, three hurries

Maliek Colins - One hit, four hurries

Sam Okuayinonu - One sack, two hits, two hurries (three pressures — one sack and two hits came while lined up on the interior)

Leonard Floyd - One hit, two hurries

Robert Beal - One hurry

Jordan Elliott - One hurry

Odds and ends:

Okuayinonu has 15 quarterback pressures in just 90 pass rushes this season, good for a pressure rate of 16.7 percent.

The 49ers got pressure on 15 of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's 41 drop backs, or 36.6 percent, while only blitzing on five of 41 drop backs, or 12.2 percent.

Of the 49ers 469 total yards, 179 came from rookies (Guerendo 102, Ricky Pearsall 77).

Dominick Puni is one of only two NFL guards who have played in at least seven games this season and not allowed a sack or hit. The other is Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney.

