How PFF graded Brock Purdy, 49ers' defense in alarming loss to Vikings

The 49ers suffered their second consecutive loss in Week 7 on "Monday Night Football," this time a disappointing 22-17 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, and the mistakes at each level of the game are reflected in San Francisco's PFF scores.

Brock Purdy, who has a 145.3 passer rating when using play action, only did so on three of his 33 dropbacks on Monday night. The quarterback completed all three of those attempts for 20 yards combined, but when under pressure, Purdy had his difficulties.

The second-year quarterback completed six of his nine attempts for 68 yards, two interceptions and a 49.5 passer rating when under pressure. The Vikings' defense also tightened the screws in the Iowa State product’s favorite target area on the field, 10 to 19 yards downfield.

That typical sweet spot for Purdy’s passing game was not so in Minnesota after he completed only three of his seven attempts for for 45 yards.

Here are more highs and lows from the 49ers' Week 7 PFF grades.

OFFENSE:

TE George Kittle - 89.7

On National Tight Ends Day, Kittle received the 49ers' top offensive grade after catching five of his seven targets for 78 yards, four of which resulted in first downs. While Kittle’s run blocking grade (75.1) was second only to Jauan Jennings (77.1), the tight end received a 53.2 pass blocking grade after allowing one quarterback hit.

WR Jauan Jennings - 78.2

In the absence of Deebo Samuel (shoulder), Jennings stepped up and caught five passes for 54 yards. His 77.1 run blocking grade was the top on the offense.

Offense line:

LT Jaylon Moore - 74.2 overall grade, 72.6 pass blocking (one hurry)

LG Aaron Banks - 75.6 overall grade, 81.5 pass blocking (one hurry)

C Jake Brendel - 52.1 overall grade, 62.1 pass blocking (one hurry)

RG Spencer Burford - 52.1 overall grade, 81.5 pass blocking (one hurt)

RT Colton McKivitz - 51.3 overall grade, 43.5 pass blocking grade (one sack, five hurries -- five of the pressures were vs. Danielle Hunter)

DEFENSE:

LB Fred Warner - 85.4

The linebacker received the top grade on defense, racking up a whopping 18 total tackles according to PFF -- eight solo, one missed. Warner received a 66.9 coverage grade after allowing six receptions on seven targets for 59 yards while registering one pass breakup.

S Talanoa Hufanga - 74.4

The safety recorded 10 total tackles, seven solo. Hufanga allowed three receptions on three targets, but only for 15 yards, and recorded one quarterback hit.

LB Dre Greenlaw - 67.1

In his first game back after sitting out of Week 6 with a hamstring injury, the linebacker was responsible for two quarterback pressures, one hit and one hurry. Greenlaw also recorded nine solo tackles, with two misses, but saw challenges in the coverage, allowing completions on all nine of his targets for 84 yards and one touchdown. Kirk Cousins recorded a 142.6 passer rating when targeting Greenlaw.

Defensive line

The defensive line got pressure on Kirk Cousins on only 16 of his 45 dropbacks but didn't record any quarterback sacks. Cousins was ready for the pressure, completing 14 of his 16 attempts for 220 yards, one touchdown and a 139.6 passer rating.

Nick Bosa - 72.1 overall grade, 65.2 pass rush (one hit, five hurries)

Randy Gregory - 68.2 overall grade, 66.2 pass rush (one hit, one hurry)

Javon Hargrave - 59.0 overall grade, 71.7 pass rush (two hurries)

Arik Armstead - 56.7 overall grade, 58.9 pass rush (one hit, one hurry)

Kevin Givens - 50.9 overall grade, 75.0 pass rush (one hurry)

Javon Kinlaw - 42.2 overall grade, 64.0 pass rush (one hurry)

Clelin Ferrell - 41.5 overall grade, 55.6 pass rush (one hit)

Gregory was on the field for 21 snaps while Drake Jackson saw only 15. The second-year lineman did not record any pressures in 12 pass rush attempts.

