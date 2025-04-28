PFF gives 49ers puzzling grade for 2025 NFL Draft selections

The 2025 NFL Draft has wrapped up, which means only one thing.

It's time for draft grade season.

And one prominent media outlet clearly wasn't a fan of the 49ers' 11 selections, headlined by Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams at No. 11 overall.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

PFF assigned a D grade to general manager John Lynch and San Francisco's front office, which the lowest mark given to any team.

The site's staff cited "questionable decisions in value and roster fit" for their criticism of the 49ers' draft, before diving into reviews of each individual pick.

In comparing San Francisco's selections to PFF's final 2025 Big Board, it's clear the outlet had much lower grades than the 49ers on most players, particularly those taken earlier in the weekend.

Though Williams was taken fairly early in the first round, PFF had the strong run defender as just its No. 38 overall prospect. Still, he was "projected as one of the safer NFL transitions in this class."

Similarly, PFF's ranking of Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins (No. 74 overall) was much lower than San Francisco's No. 43 overall selection. Like Williams, the site praised Collins' run defense but was hesitant about his pass-rush ceiling.

No. 75 overall pick Nick Martin had the largest disparity to PFF's big board, which had the Oklahoma State linebacker as its No. 307 prospect. Its staff particularly was concerned about Martin's ability to stop the run.

PFF also raised concerns about the lack of size for Martin and fellow third-rounder Upton Stout, a cornerback out of Western Kentucky.

On the other hand, the only two 49ers selections that PFF ranked above their actual draft position were both Indiana products: defensive tackle CJ West and quarterback Kurtis Rourke.

The site evaluated West as its No. 72 overall prospect, praising his potential impact in the middle of the 49ers' thin D-line, compared to his No. 113 overall selection in the fourth round.

Rourke, a seventh-round pick later in Day 3, was only projected as a backup quarterback in the NFL, though he earned praise for having extensive starting experience.

That being said, the real draft grades will come on the field this fall as the 49ers look to bounce back from a let-down 2024 season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast