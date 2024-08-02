Willis admits to pregame-like jitters before Hall enshrinement

Patrick Willis was known as a fierce competitor during his dominant eight seasons as a 49ers linebacker.

Though his playing days now are over, Willis still is channeling his determined pregame energy ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement.

The seven-time Pro Bowl pick and five-time First-Team All-Pro talked to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco about his emotions entering Saturday's ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

"It has been an amazing week so far," Willis told Maiocco on Friday. "Filled with love, support, and I'm looking forward to tomorrow. Tomorrow is the big day."

Patrick Willis checks in from Canton ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement 🥹🙌 pic.twitter.com/Af7o0ekNiA — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 2, 2024

Maiocco then asked Willis if he felt any butterflies similar to those he did on a game day.

"I do. It has felt like game day, like I've been preparing for a game," Willis replied. "As it goes, it's not over 'til it's over, so I'm still preparing a little bit. I worked on it a little bit this morning, so I'm looking forward to it."

Of course, delivering a speech celebrating your career and going on the field to make a bunch of tackles are different kinds of pressure. However, if Willis can emotionally move the audience as well as he could literally move opposing players, then his speech undoubtedly will be memorable.

Perhaps those similar emotions in Willis' preparation are a good sign of things to come for Saturday's ceremony, as they're usually made for must-watch action.

Willis will enter Canton alongside Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers, starting at 9 a.m. PT.

