SANTA CLARA -- Patrick Willis emerged from the tunnel at Levi's Stadium an hour before the 49ers kicked off their season against the New York Jets on Monday, greeted by the heartwarming embrace of a familiar crowd passionately chanting his name.

While Willis' days of suiting up for the Red and Gold are long gone, his connection to the fan base remains strong as ever, with the Faithful never foregoing an opportunity to shower the legendary linebacker with the same undying affection he grew accustomed to during his playing days in the Bay Area.

"The 49ers franchise is historic, rich in tradition, and I'm just honored to have played my years of football here," Willis told NBC Sports Bay Area after San Francisco's 32-19 win over New York. "To be able to come back and receive the love that is given, it's truly special."

Willis quickly won the hearts of San Francisco fans as a rookie with his fiery play on the field, eventually cementing his place among the Pantheon of franchise greats while dutifully serving as the heart and soul of a 49ers team that provided a much-needed rebirth for the proud organization.

Willis earned five First-Team All-Pro nods and seven Pro Bowl selections during his eight-year NFL career, deservedly earning a reputation as one of his generation's fiercest competitors. Now, he finds himself in a much different role, watching intently while remaining just as invested in the success of the only NFL franchise he ever knew.

Willis shared the pride he takes in the 49ers' current core building on the legacy he helped create, joyfully voicing appreciation for his lasting attachment to the organization and its fans despite his playing days being well in the rearview mirror.

"It's nothing like being out on the field and competing, but then you also know that that time will come to its end, and you always hope that the next generation picks it up and takes it even further," Willis said. "And I feel like this team has done that since my time here, and it's been a joy to watch. To be able to come back and receive the love, be a part of it, it's truly a special feeling."

Willis attended Monday's win over the Jets to support former teammate and longtime San Francisco running back Frank Gore during his induction into the 49ers Hall of Fame at halftime. Two players who defined an unforgettable era of football in San Francisco stepped on the field together once more, sparking a special moment Willis relished in the midst of a hectic primetime showdown.

"To be back here for Frank is truly special. Frank is a special player, a special person," Willis said. "The Inconvenient Truth, just to be here to celebrate him going into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, to welcome him into the San Francisco Hall of Fame is truly special. Frank is just a tremendous guy, was a tremendous player and a tremendous friend."

Willis recently was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Gore might not be too far behind him, with the running back's first year of eligibility coming in 2026. The pair wore matching red jackets at Levi's Stadium on Monday night, and Willis is hopeful soon both he and Gore will be able to sport the iconic gold jacket reserved for the NFL's greatest talents.

"You know I'm hoping so, I'm hoping so," Willis said. "I'm always happy for the next man's success. The more the merrier. I'm not the first 49er inducted into the Hall of Fame, wont be the last and hopefully Frank will be soon."

Willis' benevolence also applies to the current group of 49ers players, as the Hall of Famer made his rounds in San Francisco's locker room after Monday's win to congratulate the players on a dominant showing. His heartfelt words of admiration for rookie guard Dominick Puni's debut performance perfectly encapsulate the innate leadership skills that made Willis such a beloved figure during his time in San Francisco.

After experiencing Super Bowl heartbreak as both a player and a fan of his longtime team, Willis remains confident the 2024 49ers have what it takes to get over the hump and capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy that has eluded the franchise for nearly three decades.

"We've been close, we've been close a few times now," Willis said. "I always say when one team, whenever one person wins, we all win. So, if the Niners go win it this year, we all win. So I'm rooting for them guys. I really think they have what it takes to go get it done. Again, you have to go out each week and do it, but they have it."

