Report: Taylor Jr., 49ers agree to one-year contract extension

Running back Patrick Taylor Jr. is staying in the Bay at least for another year.

The veteran back and the 49ers reportedly have agreed to a one-year contract extension, NFL Media's Tom Plissero reported Monday, citing Equity Sports’ CEO Chris Cabott.

The #49ers and RB Patrick Taylor, Jr. have agreed to a 1-year extension.



Deal negotiated by @EquitySports CEO Chris Cabott — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2025

Taylor, 26, played in 13 games, including one start in Week 16 against the Panthers, during the 2024 season with San Francisco. He rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Taylor originally signed with the Green Bay Packers after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

After spending his first three seasons in Green Bay, Taylor signed a one-year deal with the 49ers back in Apr. 2024.

Taylor joins star Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo and Israel Abanikanda as the 49ers’ running backs under contract for the 2025 season.

