Trending
Patrick Taylor Jr.

Report: Taylor Jr., 49ers agree to one-year contract extension

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

Running back Patrick Taylor Jr. is staying in the Bay at least for another year. 

The veteran back and the 49ers reportedly have agreed to a one-year contract extension, NFL Media's Tom Plissero reported Monday, citing Equity Sports’ CEO Chris Cabott. 

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Taylor, 26, played in 13 games, including one start in Week 16 against the Panthers, during the 2024 season with San Francisco. He rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. 

Taylor originally signed with the Green Bay Packers after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft

After spending his first three seasons in Green Bay, Taylor signed a one-year deal with the 49ers back in Apr. 2024. 

Taylor joins star Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo and Israel Abanikanda as the 49ers’ running backs under contract for the 2025 season.

San Francisco 49ers

Find the latest San Francisco 49ers news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Joshua Dobbs 53 mins ago

Report: Former 49ers QB Dobbs, Patriots agree to two-year contract

49ers Analysis 1 hour ago

How 49ers hope reported free-agent addition Farrell fits offense

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Patrick Taylor Jr.
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us