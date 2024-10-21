What self-deprecating Mahomes credits for goal-line hit on Mustapha

It wasn't pretty, but Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bullied their way to a decisive 28-18 victory over the 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

The game was close until Kansas City pulled away in the fourth quarter, beginning with Mahomes' rushing touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 49ers' 1-yard line.

With the Chiefs leading 14-12 with 14:17 remaining in the game, Mahomes rushed up the middle and trucked San Francisco rookie safety Malik Mustapha on the goal line.

4th and goal...



MAHOMES TRUCK STICK ALERT! pic.twitter.com/jvUrHromyy — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2024

In speaking to reporters after the game, Mahomes was asked if he sought out contact on the play and hilariously credited his "dad bod" for being able to absorb the hit.

“No, I actually was not trying to lower my shoulder," Mahomes said postgame. "I was trying to absorb the hit because I knew I was going to be right there in the end zone. And that dad body man. I had enough weight on me where he went down. So, it wasn't like I was necessarily trying to seek out contact. I was trying to absorb it and get in the end zone and just ended up looking good for me.

“The last time I lowered my shoulder was against Iowa State and I had an AC sprain and then Iowa State beat me by 56 points. So, I've stayed away from that.”

Fans on social media had fun with the play ...

This is Malik Mustapha. The dude Patrick Mahomes RAN OVER on 4th and goal 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/F3zNsDhV7n — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) October 20, 2024

Mustapha himself had a self-aware response after the game, taking to social media to address his viral "welcome to the NFL" moment.

#49ers Malik Mustapha shared his thoughts on IG after getting trucked by Patrick Mahomes today pic.twitter.com/uJu0nrO9Yn — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 21, 2024

Mustapha delivered multiple hard hits in the game, most notably on Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in the first quarter, but in speaking to reporters after the game, it was the hit he was on the receiving end of that stood out the most.

“I feel like I got trucked, later too, so those hits really don’t mean nothing," Mustapha said postgame. "They always remember that one play, so I just try and do my part. Sometimes I got got. Got to look in the mirror and be better.”

Mustapha and the 49ers will look to flush Sunday's loss as quickly as possible before preparing for another marquee matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" in Week 8 at Levi's Stadium.

