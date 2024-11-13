Ranking 49ers' offseason priorities after Lenoir's contract extension

The 49ers got a head start this week on what figures to be a busy offseason.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was in line to be San Francisco's most-important unrestricted free agent.

The 49ers checked that box with a preemptive strike. Lenoir and the 49ers agreed to a five-year contract extension on Tuesday. That move narrows San Francisco's offseason priorities.

Here is a look at what figures to be the items at the top of the 49ers’ to-do list after the conclusion of the current season:

1. Brock Purdy

The Pro Bowl quarterback finally can negotiate a new contract at the end of the season. And he figures to go from being one of the lowest-paid players on the 49ers to one of the top-compensated players in the entire NFL.

There are 19 quarterbacks in the NFL earning $33 million or more per season. Purdy will join that list with his next contract. The only question is whether his next deal is closer to the $33 million average contract of Baker Mayfield or the $60 million annual pay of Dak Prescott.

Nine quarterbacks make more than $50 million a year, so that would seem to be a reasonable number for Purdy.

2. Dre Greenlaw

The 49ers hope that linebacker Dre Greenlaw can return to the practice field at some point in the coming weeks. He sustained a torn Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII, and they are taking a conservative approach to his return.

San Francisco has found out just how valuable Greenlaw is to their defense in his absence. They would love to retain him for 2025 and beyond, but at what price?

If Greenlaw returns and plays at a high level, he could price himself out of the 49ers’ market. But if there are legitimate concerns about his health, the 49ers could bring him back on a prove-it type of contract.

3. Javon Hargrave

The 49ers went out and signed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave at the outset of the 2023 free-agent signing period. He was OK in his first season with the team. This season, he sustained a torn triceps in the third game of the season and was placed on injured reserve. There is a slim chance he could return if the 49ers make a deep postseason run.

Hargrave’s salary for next season jumps to $19.9 million with another $850,000 available in bonuses. That seems like a stiff price to pay when there are so many other high-priced players on the team who are making greater contributions.

The 49ers could ask Hargrave to accept a dramatic cut in pay. A post-June 1 release would save the team more than $20 million on next year’s salary cap.

4. Talanoa Hufanga

Safety Talanoa Hufanga was an All-Pro selection in his only full season as the starter. Hufanga has experienced injuries the past two seasons that have kept him sidelined for long periods of time.

The 49ers currently are going with Ji’Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha as the starting safeties. Mustapha is a rookie while Brown is in his second season. There might not be a spot for Hufanga in the starting lineup.

Therefore, even if Hufanga wants to sign a one-year deal, he might see a better opportunity to prove himself with a team where he has a clear path to landing in the starting lineup,

5. Charvarius Ward

The 49ers made a strong move in free agency in 2022 with the signing of cornerback Charvarius Ward to a three-year, $40.5 million contract.

Ward could be in line to sign another big-money deal, but it does not seem likely to come from the 49ers. The signing of Lenoir, along with the emergence of rookie Renardo Green, means the 49ers have their long-term starters at cornerback.

Ward is coming off a Pro Bowl season, but he likely is to find a new home in the NFL with a team that is willing to pay him at his market rate.

6. Aaron Banks

The 49ers selected guard Aaron Banks in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has been a solid starter in each of the past three seasons.

Teams will pay a big price to land proven NFL offensive linemen, and that seems like that is not the direction the 49ers are willing to go. The 49ers seem likely to invest their money in other areas.

7. Offensive line

The 49ers hit a home run with their third-round selection of offensive lineman Dominick Puni. They should look to add another immediate starter on the offensive line in next year’s draft.

Spencer Burford and Nick Zakelj are under contract for one more season apiece. They could earn starting roles next year, but they should face plenty of competition to get on the field.

8. Defensive end

The 49ers are expecting to have 10 draft picks, and they need to bolster their pass rush to give defensive end Nick Bosa a little more support on the other side.

Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos remain under contract for next year, along with Drake Jackson, a second-round pick in 2022. Jackson will miss this entire season due to a knee condition. The 49ers will re-sign Sam Okuayinonu, who has provided some juice to the pass rush.

San Francisco could go back to their routine of selecting defensive lineman in the first round of the draft. And that would make all kinds of sense when looking ahead five months to the direction the 49ers could take early in the next draft.

9. Wide receiver

There was a lot of speculation during the offseason that a new contract for Brandon Aiyuk might mean the end of Deebo Samuel's time with the 49ers.

We're not buying it. Samuel is signed through the 2025 season. It seems more likely the 49ers could look to extend him or allow him to play out the final year of his contract.

In any event, the 49ers should have their top three receivers — Samuel, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall — ready at the opening of next season. And there also is a chance that Aiyuk is back on the field when the 2025 season opens. If not, he should be back in enough time to make an impact after he sustained a torn ACL on Oct. 20.

Jacob Cowing could see more action as a receiver next year after earning his spot as the team’s primary punt returner.

10. Running back

Assuming Christian McCaffrey makes it through the season in good shape, the 49ers should be set at running back. Isaac Guerendo looks like he’s a good fit to be a backup. Jordan Mason is scheduled to be a restricted free agent, so the 49ers will have to determine at what price they wish to keep him.

The 49ers were in a similar position a year ago with Jennings. They tendered him at a level of nearly $5 million for one season before signing him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension.

