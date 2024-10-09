49ers DC Sorensen disputes Bosa's claim about in-game adjustments

Teams are finding ways to exploit the 49ers' defense and San Francisco is having a hard time combating it.

In speaking to reporters after the 49ers' crushing 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa discussed how Arizona's offense was able to have much better success in the second half after struggling against the 49ers' defense in the first two quarters.

“They were giving us a different look on the zone read,” Bosa said on Sunday. “I think in all our losses, the preparation we’ve had has been great. But teams are playing us different and doing things differently, and we need to adjust a little better.

“[They’re] just showing different looks than what we were looking at on tape. So [we] just got to adjust and get him down.”

San Francisco's defensive coordinator, Nick Sorensen, was asked about Bosa's postgame comments on Tuesday and downplayed the need for better in-game adjustments.

“I don't think it was something we didn't adjust. We started changing some of the calls, and we did mix up, whether it was two-high or brought pressure," Sorensen said. "I thought we talked about it on the sideline, what happened on that one play, and I don't think it was really any breakdown or miscommunication on not adjusting late because we were changing things up and getting different looks with our shell, and with bringing different types of pressures as well.”

While Bosa and Sorensen both believe the 49ers' defense was well-prepared for the Cardinals, it's clear Arizona had much more success in the second half for a reason.

Was that just a product of a good offense finding its stride when it mattered most or was there a breakdown in San Francisco's defense that Arizona exploited? Or perhaps did the defense run out of gas playing in the near-100-degree temperature?

Whatever the reason is for the opposing team's second-half success, the 49ers need to figure out a solution soon as they begin a tough stretch against some of the NFL's best teams.

