49ers pick Martin thrilled to join favorite linebacker Warner

SANTA CLARA — With their third pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected one of Fred Warner’s biggest fans in linebacker Nick Martin at No. 75 overall.

The Oklahoma State product already is very familiar with his All-Pro position mate and can’t wait to learn from the veteran.

“I watch him all the time,” Martin said via video conference. “He’s the guy I respect the most at the linebacker position in the league. It’s an honor to get to work with him and learn from him and be the guy next to him, just playing with him and learning and growing. I’m excited to work with him.”

Martin had a standout junior season which earned him first-team All-Big 12 conference honors with 140 tackles -- 83 solo, 16 for a loss -- two interceptions and one forced fumble. The linebacker also tied for most quarterback sacks (six) while starting all 14 games.

In 2024, Martin missed seven games due to an MCL injury but still racked up 47 tackles -- 7.5 for a loss -- one quarterback sack, two pass break ups and one forced fumble in his five games.

“I like his ballhawk mentality,” Martin said of Warner. “He is always going after the ball, punching it out or an interception, and how he’s always around the ball, always around the guy with the ball. Figuring out ways to force turnovers. I think that’s something he always imprinted on and really mastered it. That’s something I always pay attention to.”

Following Dre Greenlaw’s departure to the Denver Broncos, the 49ers' brass knew they had a void to fill, and they may have found it in Martin. The rookie is very familiar with the chemistry Warner and Greenlaw had.

“I thought they were like the dynamic duo,” Martin said. "Being able to come in and be able to be that piece is just going to be a fun thing for me, and I’m super excited.”

